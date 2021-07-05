2 dead, 3 wounded in shooting near downtown Cincinnati park

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati say two people are dead and three others are wounded following a shooting in downtown.

Police said at a news conference that the shooting broke out Sunday night in the area of Smale Park. One person died at the scene, and another died at a local hospital. The other three people who were shot were taken to hospitals. Two have minor injuries and the third is in critical condition.

The shooting happened amid fireworks in the busy park on the Fourth of July. Police did not immediately have information on a suspect.

Authorities say it’s too early to know whether the shooting was random or targeted.