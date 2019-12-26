2 children, 2 adults killed in fiery Christmas Day crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people are dead after a Christmas Day crash in Dayton. Dayton police said three people were pronounced dead on the scene and one died after being transported to the hospital.

Identities for the four have not been released yet but police say two are adults and two are children.

Three people remain hospitalized in in critical condition.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, it happened just before 11:00 AM on Abbey Avenue just north of US-35. One of the cars caught fire.

A 911 caller told dispatchers she saw a vehicle zig-zagging down the street before coming to a crashing stop.

“This car is on fire. It’s split into two. It just hit a tree. They need help right now. Somebody just helped somebody out of the car. These people need help,” the caller said.

Regional Dispatch says at least seven people were involved. One person was trapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle.