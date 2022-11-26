MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Pomeroy on Friday.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies conducted a traffic stop for fictitious registration on State Route 681 around 8:39 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies had probable cause to search the car after the driver was allegedly found to have a suspended license. Deputies also smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, MCSO says.

The Sheriff’s Office says they found crystal methamphetamine and marijuana inside the car.

Catrina Wynn, 50, of Reedsville, was arrested for alleged possession of drugs. The driver, Kevin Sharp, was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license and having fictitious plates.

