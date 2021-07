COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Members of the Ohio National Guard will join 3,000 troops as part of the Southwest Border Mission after approval from Governor Mike DeWine on Friday.

The troops will provide support that is not law enforcement. The request came from the Department of Homeland Security, and the National Guard Bureau.

Previously, 115 guards from a transportation division in Ohio took up posts at the border and these people are still on active duty.