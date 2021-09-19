18-year-old student killed in shooting that left two others injured, University of Akron confirms

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a shooting in Akron this morning left one person dead and two others injured, one critically.

Around 1:30 a.m., Akron police say as they were patrolling, they were flagged down about someone waving a gun in the area of Kling Street and Wheeler Street. When officers got there, they found three victims, according to a press release.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The University of Akron confirmed Sunday that an 18-year-old female student was killed in the shooting incident and that her family has been notified.

A 25-year-old man was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to nearby Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he is in stable condition, according to officers. The University of Akron said two males who were shot in the incident were not students.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and the victim’s name has not yet been released. Police say a handgun and other evidence were near the scene.

An investigation led police to believe there was a large gathering where people were reportedly fighting in the street when an unknown suspect began shooting and the victims were hit.

The University of Akron released a statement regarding the incident, saying that student safety was of the utmost priority:

Police are still trying to identify the suspect or suspects involved. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.