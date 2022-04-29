ONTARIO, Ohio (WJW)– The Humane Society of Richland County removed 17 dogs from a basement on Thursday.

A concerned city worker brought the situation to humane officers’ attention.

“The person who tipped us off, who I am so grateful to, called it hell on earth,” said Linda Chambers, humane society managing director.

Many of the dogs have skin issues, tumors and other medical needs. The humane society called the home “condemnable” with crates packed with two or three dogs in each.

“Seventeen dogs just lined up in crates full of wood chips and urine and feces, throughout the whole basement. There was absolutely no air quality whatsoever. It was definitely a hazardous environment, there were space heaters and the stench of ammonia was just over powering,” Chamber said.

The humane society is asking for donations to help with the dogs’ care, including canned dog food, soft dog treats, paper towels and newspapers. More needed items are available on its Amazon wish list.

The humane society will be closed on Friday and Saturday as it deals with the intake of the animals.