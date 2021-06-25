$155 million in grants is going to Ohio businesses as they continue to recover

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s small and medium-sized businesses will be getting some extra help as they recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday the launch of four grant programs totaling $155 million.

The money will go to businesses that opened in 2020, restaurants and bars, entertainment venues, and lodging businesses.

“Ohio’s economy is moving forward, and with new grant programs like the ones we are announcing today, we are optimistic that our economy will only continue to grow stronger from here,” DeWine said.

The money was made available by the Ohio General Assembly as part of Senate Bill 108 and Senate Bill 109, both of which are now law.

“The grants will help these businesses buy equipment, hire more employees and make needed updates to their facilities, so they, and the communities they serve, can recover faster,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

Applications will open on Tuesday, June 29, and can be found at BusinessHelp.Ohio.Gov.