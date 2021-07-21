Teen who died after being pulled from water at Middletown theme park from Dayton

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The 14-year-old girl who died after being pulled from the water at Land of Illusion Adventure Park in Middletown Tuesday evening was from Dayton.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified her as Mykiara Jones.

According to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the lake at Land of Illusions Amusement Park located on the 8700 block of Thomas Road on a report of a juvenile drowning. When deputies arrived, the Madison Township EMS and the Land of Illusions staff were attempting to locate Mykiara, who had went underwater at approximately 5 p.m.

The Land of Illusions lifeguard located Mykiara at approximately 5:30 p.m.. She was immediately pulled from the water and Madison Township EMS began treatment.

Mykiara was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight where she was pronounced dead.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Mykiara fell into the water after she was on a “jumping apparatus.” She was not wearing a life vest.

“This is a tragedy no parent should have to endure. These are the calls first responders dread and have difficulty dealing with. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” said Sheriff Jones.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.

