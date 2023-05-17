COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As central Ohio celebrates new industries and an expanding population, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging took time Wednesday to congratulate some of the outstanding citizens who laid the groundwork for prosperity.

NBC 4’s Colleen Marshall helped induct the newest members of the Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. It was the 47th year of the induction ceremony.

Fourteen men and women from eight central Ohio counties were honored for everything from delivering meals to those in need to creating a computer network for a senior housing community to founding and funding a shelter for homeless men.

Each of the honorees devotes countless, unpaid hours to the betterment of their community.

