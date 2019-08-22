Cleveland police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

State News

by: WKYC

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl in Cleveland.

Police say Jealeah Hickman was last seen at the West Park Rapid Station Wednesday afternoon.

It was around 2:30 p.m. when she was last seen getting out of Newton D. Baker school with a group of friends. They were walking away from the bus stop.

A person who saw Hickman says she was crying because she did not have money to pay for a ride on the Rapid, according to Cleveland.com.

Jealeah is described as 5’2” tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue polo.

Anybody with information is asked to call police immediately.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools