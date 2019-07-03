11th Ohio county joins disaster declaration after tornadoes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Residents in one more Ohio county impacted by severe weather in late May will be eligible for federal assistance after the area was added to those covered by a disaster declaration from President Donald Trump.

Gov. Mike DeWine says Mahoning County in northeast Ohio has been added to the previous 10-county list due to severe flooding from the storms that led to 21 tornadoes touching down across the state.

A statement from DeWine’s office says the disaster declaration opens up the FEMA Individual Assistance program for affected residents in Mahoning County, as well as possible low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The initial disaster declaration covered Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry and Pickaway counties.

