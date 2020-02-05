Breaking News
Ohio Department of Health investigating possible case of coronavirus
Live Now
Anthony Pardon trial continues after first day of witness testimony

11-year-old dies from flu in northeast Ohio

State News

by: WJW

Posted: / Updated:
nc_flu0929_1920x1080_189154

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– An 11-year-old in Lake County has died from flu-related complications, the Lake County General Health District said on Wednesday.

This is the second pediatric flu death in Ohio this season. The first was 16-year-old Kaylee Roberts, a student at Berea-Midpark High School.

“Getting the flu vaccine is the safest and most effective way to prevent the flu for everyone 6 months and older,” said Tara Perkins, LCGHD director of nursing. “Flu hospitalizations could still be on the rise. You need to protect yourself, your friends and your family and get a flu shot now if you haven’t already.”

The Centers for Disease Control said there were 68 pediatric deaths in the country, as of Jan. 31.

“If you are sick with the flu, stay home. Help protect others when you are not feeling well,” Perkins said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools