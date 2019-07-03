100-year-old groom, 102-year-old bride prove true love exists at any age

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WCMH/CNN) — An elderly couple in northwest Ohio are proving true love can happen at any age.

John and Phyllis Cook were the talk of their assisted living facility after getting hitched last Wednesday. The pair, ages 100 and 102 respectively, have been together for about a year.

They went picked up their marriage license Wednesday and tied the knot right there.

“It wasn’t the plan, but we got here, and they said, ‘We could marry you here,’” John told WNWO. “I said ‘Good, let’s get it over with.’”

Both John and Phyllis had lost two spouses before they met. As their relationship grew, Phyllis, a devout Christian, decided they had better get married.

“To tell you the trough, we fell in love with each other,” she told WNWO. “I know you think that may be a little bit far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other.”

The pair spend quite a bit of time together in their assisted living facility, but they also recognize the need for personal space.

“What we do, we keep both of our apartments,” Phyllis explained. “He’s upstairs and I’m down.”

Despite their ages, the couple says there is still a spark in their relationship.

“Well, we were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, found ourselves enjoying each other’s company,” John said.

When asked what activity they enjoy doing most together, John simply said, “Well, I probably shouldn’t talk about that.”