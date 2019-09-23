10-year-old boy, stepfather among two killed in Scioto County crash that left 6 others injured

McDERMOTT, OH (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy and his stepfather were killed, and six others were injured during a head-on crash in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 11:54pm, Sunday, a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Michael Andros, 36, of McDermott, crested a hill on S.R. 73 near Primrose Lane, when the vehicle over corrected and went left of center.

Andros’ vehicle then struck head-on a 2012 Jeep Wrangler that was being driven eastbound by Cole Staggs, 19, of West Portsmouth.

Andros and his stepson, Zachary Rose, 10, who was a passenger in the Cobalt, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Other passengers in Andros’ vehicle, included his other stepchildren, Emilio Stiers, 5, and Roy Stiers, 6, both of McDermott, who were taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

The passengers in Staggs’ vehicle included Skylar Niner-Carver, 17, Jesse Johnson, 18, both of West Portsmouth, and Brynn Monroe, 18, of Minford.

Staggs was taken to an area hospital by a helicopter.

Carver, Johnson, and Monroe were taken by ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Troopers say all occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, but no booster seats were used.

The crash remains under investigation.