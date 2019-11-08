10 on leave after suspect killed in Ohio officer-involved shooting

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW)– Wadsworth police shot and killed a man outside the police station Thursday night.

Guy T. Barnard, 26, pulled a gun out of his waistband and aimed it at officers, Wadsworth Police Chief Randall Reinke said. That’s when officers fired. Reinke said they later learned the weapon was a realistic-looking BB gun.

“This incident was a sad and tragic incident, very uncommon for a city like Wadsworth,” Reinke said. “Very difficult as this young man involved certainly had ties to this community, knows people in this community. It was very trying and difficult for the officers and dispatchers involved.”

It started with a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 76 just before 7 p.m. Minutes later, police received a call from the driver, who said he wanted to turn himself in for the crash.

He called again about an hour later to say he was in the parking lot of the police department, according to Reinke.

“I am armed and I am dangerous. Can you please let them know?” Barnard told the dispatcher, in the recorded 911 call. He said he was armed with a pistol.

Officers and deputies quickly responded.

“They tried for over a half hour to get this young man the help that he needed and, unfortunately, he made a decision that made that not possible.”

Barnard was shot six times, Medina County Coroner Lisa Deranek said.

It is unknown at this time how many law enforcement agents discharged their weapons and how many shots were fired, Reinke said. That’s part of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s case. Six Wadsworth police officers and four Medina County Sheriff’s deputies were placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy. Reinke said that’s about 20 percent of the city’s police force.

Leading up to the shooting, police were called by a concerned resident about a Facebook post. In it, the man stated he was going to go to a police station and commit suicide by cop, according to Reinke. Wadsworth police contacted the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, believing the individual lived in the Lodi area.

Barnard was indicted for inducing panic for making a bomb threat against Wadsworth High School in 2012.