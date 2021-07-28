$1 million bond set for man accused in rural Ohio double homicide

McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The identities of the victims and the suspect in a Morgan County double homicide have been released.

Sheriff Douglas McGrath identified the victims Wednesday as Steven Sturgill Jr., 36, and Crystal Dawn Burchett, 39, both of Circleville. A preliminary autopsy shows that both suffered gunshot wounds.

Charged in their deaths is Brian J. Weimert, 43, of Sidney, who received a $1 million bond in court Wednesday morning.

The bodies of Sturgill and Burchett were found Tuesday in separate areas of a Morgan County campgrounds. Family said they had lost contact with them three days earlier.

The locations in the case span the state. Sidney is in western Ohio between Dayton and Toledo. Circleville is in central Ohio south of Columbus, and Morgan County is a rural area in the southeast part of the state.

