CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWK) — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says one person is dead after a domestic shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:51 p.m., Gallia County 911 got a call about a shooting at a home along State Route 7 South in Clay Township, Sheriff Champlin says.

The victim was taken to Holzer Medical Center and later died from his injuries, Sheriff Champlin says.

The suspect of the shooting is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene, according to Sheriff Champlin. He says there is no threat to the Clay Township community at this time.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation are handling this case and further details will be released when appropriate, Sheriff Champlin states.