1 killed after plane crashes at Wadsworth Municipal Airport, OSHP confirms

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — A plane crashed and caught fire Saturday evening at the Wadsworth Municipal Airport killing one person, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

After an initial investigation, OSHP said the plane crashed on runway 2 at the time of departure around 7 p.m., with the plane flipping over onto its top after the front of the plane hit the ground.

Troopers said 64-year-old Robert D. Taylor of Medina was killed at the scene. He was reportedly piloting a “single engine amateur-built aircraft.”

The airport located at 840 Airport Drive is currently closed as an investigation is underway. Other first responders helped at the scene.