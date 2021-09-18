1 killed after plane crashes at Wadsworth Municipal Airport, OSHP confirms

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — A plane crashed and caught fire Saturday evening at the Wadsworth Municipal Airport killing one person, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

After an initial investigation, OSHP said the plane crashed on runway 2 at the time of departure around 7 p.m., with the plane flipping over onto its top after the front of the plane hit the ground.

WJW photo

Troopers said 64-year-old Robert D. Taylor of Medina was killed at the scene. He was reportedly piloting a “single engine amateur-built aircraft.”

The airport located at 840 Airport Drive is currently closed as an investigation is underway. Other first responders helped at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Fans have easier time getting into Ohio Stadium after digtial ticket issues during home opener

Columbus event offers free haircuts, political engagement

Columbus Latino festival offers live music, international flavor

Ohio State University Marching Band halftime performance for Sept. 18, 2021

AEP reports 6,700 customers without power in downtown, west Columbus

All-women’s Columbus Fire Department training session hopes to boost diversity

More Local News