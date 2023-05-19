DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a shooting at the DMAX plant in Moraine on Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m., 911 calls came in reporting an active shooter at the plant.

A male suspect had allegedly entered the plant in what police believe to be a targeted attack on the victim who was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect then reportedly inflicted a gunshot wound on himself and was then taken to the hospital, said the Moraine Police Department.

At least one other person was taken to the hospital as well.

Authorities have since confirmed that the active threat at the DMAX plant in Moraine has ended.

“We’re interviewing employees here, any witnesses to the incident. We are also working very closely with DMAX officials,” said Sgt. Andrew Parish with the Moraine Police Department. “They are being very cooperative with us in this investigation, providing us with information that we need to do a thorough investigation so we can get all the facts straight.”

DMAX is a subsidiary of General Motors, and they produce turbo diesel engines. They employ approximately 800 people.

You can watch the press conference on the incident below:

Police and ambulances were called to the DMAX factory in Moraine, Ohio, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, on reports of an active shooter.

