This article discusses domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, there are resources available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or live chat here.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network has a list of local programs and shelters, available here. You can also call ODVN at 800-934-9840 or 614-781-9651 to get connected with resources in your area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little more than a week after being arrested for a second time in a pending domestic violence case, state Rep. Bob Young has resigned.

The Republican lawmaker from Green submitted his resignation to the House speaker on Friday afternoon, calling the criminal charges against him a “distraction” to the state legislature. Young was charged in early July with two counts of domestic violence and one count of disrupting public service communications following an incident at his home.

“I was hopeful that this matter could be resolved before this point, but I can no longer deny the distraction that this matter has caused the Ohio House of Representatives as an institution, as well as my colleagues, with whom I serve,” Young wrote in his resignation. “Therefore, out of respect for them and the Ohio legislature, I will not continue any further while these matters are pending. The business of the Ohio House must continue uninterrupted, and no one individual is more important than that business.”

Young is accused of hitting his wife and throwing her phone into a pool to prevent her from dialing 911, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. After pleading not guilty, he was released on a $5,000 bond and ordered not to contact his wife, according to Barberton Municipal Court records. On Aug. 28, he was arrested for allegedly violating the protection order.

The felony charge of disruption to public service communications has since been dismissed, and Young faces an additional assault charge for allegedly charging his brother and falling through a glass door after she sought “safe haven” away from Young, according to the incident report.

House Speaker Jason Stephens called for Young’s resignation shortly after the initial charges were filed. Democratic lawmakers reignited calls for his resignation after his Aug. 28 arrest. Stephens removed Young from his position as chair of the House Pensions Committee days after the second arrest.

In July, Young said in a statement he would not resign and he denied that his actions were criminal. In his resignation letter Friday, Young vowed to “vigorously” defend himself against the criminal charges.

NBC4 statehouse reporter Natalie Fahmy contributed to this report.