Starbucks adds new pumpkin spice drink to the menu

STARBUCKS (CNN Newsource) –The coffee chain has declared August 27th as the first day of Fall! To celebrate, not only will the classic pumpkin drink be back, but there’s going to be a new drink to the menu.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

It’s cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Of course Starbucks is hoping the pumpkin craze will pay off. Starbucks already makes nearly half a billion dollars a year selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

Other Fall favorites will be back on the menu Tuesday as well.