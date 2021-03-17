St. Patrick’s Day celebrations adjust to pandemic restrictions

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Health leaders are asking Ohioans not to test their luck this St. Patrick’s Day. The governor and the Ohio Department of Health are reminding everyone to continue practicing health and safety measures.

In 2019, Fado Pub and Kitchen celebrated its first St. Patrick’s Day with a block party, shutting down Longshore Street in Dublin with tents and live music.

“Last St. Patrick’s Day was going to be our second big street party, with our big tents down the street,” recalled owner Ian Montgomery. “Then a few days before, we got the news that the whole world was going to shut down.”

The Irish restaurant closed its doors for nearly three months after Ohio ordered bars and eateries closed for in-person service.

“[It was] just a strange, strange feeling going from being so busy that time of year to nothing happening,” Montgomery said of St. Patrick’s Day in 2020.

The Dublin, Ireland native is grateful to bring back customers for the 2021 holiday, though restrictions will be in place. Fado requires masks when patrons are not eating or drinking and everyone must remain seated. The restaurant encourages timed reservations because capacity and seating are limited.

Early Wednesday, customers started arriving at 9 a.m. Adam Foxx and his wife started their St. Patrick’s Day wedding anniversary with breakfast at Fado.

“We took the day off. We’re going to enjoy each other, enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, have a few beers,” he said. “Last year we were kind of in the house and this year we wanted to get out, enjoy our anniversary.”

Patrick Hreachmack was also eating breakfast at Fado and said his 2021 St. Patrick’s Day birthday celebration was more eventful than 2020.

“We kept it quiet last year,” Hreachmack explained. “[This year] I’ll just start the day off nicely with a good Irish breakfast.”

When weather allows, Fado’s 120-person limited capacity can add an additional 60 seats to its patio. Montgomery said the growing crowd on Wednesday was an encouraging sign of things to come.

“Obviously it won’t be crowded bars and stuff, but this year people can go out. You can throw on your green, we’ll have some great music,” he said. “It is what it is. We’ve been going through it long enough. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s just get there safely.”

As with other holidays, the Ohio Investigative Unit plans to monitor businesses on St. Patrick’s Day. Bars and restaurants not following the state’s health orders could face fines or other penalties.