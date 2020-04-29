Spring warmth will give way to windy showers, storms, followed by much cooler weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A large wet weather system will pivot east across the Ohio Valley region, bringing the threat of active weather later in the day.

Bands of rain developing in central Ohio will be accompanied by a few embedded thunderstorms that can produce wind gusts up to 45 mph. Soils are wet from recent rainfall, though the potential for flooding is fairly low in Ohio, even with locally more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals (1 to 1.5 inches) will occur over the eastern half of the state.

Temperatures will approach 70 degrees under the influence of gusty southerly winds (20 mph), before rain moves in. Much cooler weather will follow on Thursday, with readings struggling to rise above 50 degrees following the passage of a strong cold front overnight

Although rainfall this month is running only slight above normal in April, some rain has been in the air every day in Columbus since Apr. 18.

Clusters of strong to severe storms blossomed in the unstable over the South-Central states, with nearly 400 reports of severe weather since Tuesday afternoon –mostly damaging winds and large hail. The upper-level weather map (around 18,000 feet) shows a deep trough of low pressure over the mid-Mississippi Valley, and a corridor of strong winds (shaded regions) on the west and south sides of the system, which provides energy for severe weather that will be focused across the Southern states on Wednesday.

Very strong winds aloft create opportunities for storms to funnel those winds to the surface, resulting in damaging straight-line winds.