Spring break comes to an end, parents react to CCS plan to in-person learning for next school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Friday marks the last day of spring break for Columbus City School students, and some parents are thinking ahead to what next year will look like.

For parents NBC4 talked with hope the district continues with options, saying a full in-person model isn’t going to work for every family in the district.

As for what those options may be, the district has not put out a plan on that yet.

“We’re going to do this,” said Vanessa Savage, who crossed her fingers, “and hopefully and sooner rather than later we’ll get some information for most families.”

Savage said it’s important to know what learning options there are for Fall 2021 sooner rather than later. She explained many parents might have to make adjustments.

“I’m not sure if he’s the norm or the typical but he definitely enjoys the hybrid,” she said talking about her son, “but I think if, at all possible, they should try to figure out a safer way to do five days a week and like I said have an option for those aren’t comfortable.”

Dr. Talisa Dixon affirmed her commitment to a full in-person start to the fall during the district’s latest school board meeting.

“More to come for all of our families about what the fall and the options will look like, but we will be back five days in person for the fall and also four days in person for our summer school program,” she said Wednesday.

What those options might be haven’t been announced yet.

“It would be nice if there was kind of more effective hybrid option where there was some in-person and a much more structured online component or something like that,” said Jonathan Holmes.

He has children in middle school and elementary school. He isn’t opposed to 5 days in but worries about what class sizes could look like.

“We would no longer be in 2 cohorts — how to make that work cause obviously, social distancing is going to be a real issue at that point.”

The district did not have anyone available to comment about planning that is underway because of Spring break, but a representative did say it’s focusing on finishing out the rest of the year strong this spring.