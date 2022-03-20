Skies will continue to clear through the evening hours on the first day of spring. Temperatures rebounded into the 50s after a chilly start following the passage of low pressure over the Great Lakes early in the weekend. Tonight will be fair and chilly, with lighter winds and morning readings in the mid- to upper 30s.

High pressure will bring sunshine and milder weather Monday, with highs in the upper 60s. A southerly flow will develop that will keep temperatures above the seasonal averages most of the week.

A storm complex coming out of the Rockies will bring showers beginning Tuesday evening and continuing on and off most of the rest of the week. Temperatures will be warmest on Wednesday, close to 70, as a warm front lifts north with low pressure in the Midwest.

A cold front will move through later in the week, with showers and a cooldown heading into the weekend. Drier weather will return in time for the last weekend of March.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy. High 57

Tonight: Clearing, cool. Low 38

Monday: Mainly sunny, milder. High 69

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy, showers later. High 65 (48)

Wednesday: Showers likely. High 68 (52)

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, cooler, sprinkles. High 57 (46)

Friday: Clouds linger, shower possible. High 53 (41)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 54 (37)