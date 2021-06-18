Sports betting could soon be legal in Ohio, bill has to get through Ohio House

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- This week at the Ohio Statehouse, the Senate passed Senate Bill 176. This comprehensive gaming bill includes legalizing sports betting.

“All of our border states except for Kentucky have legalized sports betting, right now over half of the states in the U.S. have sports betting,” said State Sen. Niraj Antani, (R) Miamisburg.



The bill allows for mobile, brick-and-mortar, and kiosk sports betting, as well as e-bingo. It will now head to the House where lawmakers are eager to get a deal done.

“We know folks are going to other states, we know folks are betting illegally so I think we need to work hard, and we need to work quickly to legalize it here in Ohio, Rep. Brigid Kelly, (D) Hyde Park.



The bill gives Ohio 10% of revenue. A majority of that would go to K-12 education. Even though lawmakers said Ohio is leaving money on the table by not passing sports betting, Senator Antani said they need to pass the bill because Ohioans want it.

“The reason to do this is that the average Ohioan wants this. Everywhere I go in my district, here at the statehouse people ask me when are we getting sports betting?” said Senator Antani.

Ohio Lawmakers will go on summer break in a couple of weeks, it’s unknown if this bill will be passed before that. Right now, the bill is in the House’s hands.