Spontaneous combustion caused Washington Court House restaurant fire

A fire that closed a local favorite in Washington Court House began from spontaneous combustion, according to Washington Court House fire chief, Tim Downing

The Willow Restaurant caught fire at 8:30 p.m. on July 14 when nobody was in the building.

Downing said officials determined the cause of the fire after studying video footage from inside the building.

The business is closed, but employees are currently working in the Mahan Building at the Fayette County Fair.

The restaurant is set up just inside the front of the building.

After the fair, the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

A fund to help the employees has been set up at Huntington Bank. To help, contact the bank and tell them you want to contribute to the “Willow Employee and Relief Fund.”

The owners of the business did not have time to talk about the community support but said through the restaurant manager they are grateful for the community’s assistance.