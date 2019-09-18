Southwest selling lunchboxes of discontinued peanuts

DALLAS TX (CNN) — Southwest Airlines is selling their beloved trademark peanuts again.

The same peanuts they stopped handing out on flights last year over allergy concerns.

The company is offering 10-ounce packages of lightly salted and honey-roasted peanuts. Those were the two kinds the airline served before it had to stop.

The peanuts will also come in a silver lunchbox that has the Southwest logo on it and the design from the original peanut packages.

The peanuts/lunchbox combo will cost you $29 online and at its Dallas-based company store.

But you may have to wait, the website states the peanuts are on back order, but more will be available in October.