Breaking News
Child killed after being struck by vehicle in east Columbus

Southwest selling lunchboxes of discontinued peanuts

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS TX (CNN) — Southwest Airlines is selling their beloved trademark peanuts again. 

The same peanuts they stopped handing out on flights last year over allergy concerns. 

The company is offering 10-ounce packages of lightly salted and honey-roasted peanuts. Those were the two kinds the airline served before it had to stop. 

The peanuts will also come in a silver lunchbox that has the Southwest logo on it and the design from the original peanut packages.  

The peanuts/lunchbox combo will cost you $29 online and at its Dallas-based company store.  

But you may have to wait, the website states the peanuts are on back order, but more will be available in October.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools