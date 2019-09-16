3 hospitalized after Southwest Licking school bus involved in multi-vehicle crash

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Three people are hospitalized after a crash in Licking County Monday morning involved a local district school bus.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, a school bus was involved in a multiple vehicle crash near Refugee and York roads.

A spokesperson with the Southwest Licking School District confirmed it was one of their buses.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and two people were taken to Licking Memorial Hospital.

