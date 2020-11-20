Southeast Ohio turkey farm on-track to sell out of turkeys this year

OAK HILL, OHIO (WOWK) — Thanksgiving is approaching, and as we all know, the iconic centerpiece on the table is that big golden turkey.

However, with pandemic fears making many family gatherings virtual, those who raise turkeys worry how in-demand they would actually be this year.

LTF Family Farm, formerly known as Lewis Family Farm, has been operating in Oak Hill, Ohio, since 1954.

Richele Lewis-Farrar (left) and Greg Farrar (right) have co-owned LTF Family Farm since 2016. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Richele Lewis-Farrar and her husband Greg Farrar have co-owned it together since 2016 after they took over from Richele’s grandparents.

Thanksgiving is what they do best.

“The fresh turkey is known for Thanksgiving. Nobody really wants a fresh turkey for Christmas or Easter, or any other holiday. That’s our big day.” Greg Farrar, co-owner, LTF Family Farm LLC

Yet this year, with the pandemic wreaking havoc, they admit they didn’t know what to expect.

“We were really concerned that we wouldn’t, you know, that people wouldn’t be able to afford a fresh turkey or even stores may be closed, we wouldn’t be selling to our regular grocery stores.” Richele Lewis-Farrar, co-owner, LTF Family Farm LLC

However, their fears proved to be unfounded, as almost all of their 2,000 turkeys have been spoken for this year.

“There is absolutely not an excess, and I wish we would’ve ordered more. We will come out of this Thanksgiving with no turkeys left in our cooler.” Richele Lewis-Farrar, co-owner, LTF Family Farm LLC

They attribute this to people wanting to have locally sourced food during times of uncertainty.

“I have seen an increase in people saying ‘we wanna know where our turkey comes from.’” Greg Farrar, co-owner, LTF Family Farm LLC

Another surprising trend?

“One of the big differences this year is people are looking for a smaller turkey. They want that 10-14 pound bird versus what we would typically sell, 20 and up.” Richele Lewis-Farrar, co-owner, LTF Family Farm LLC

More people seem to be requesting smaller turkeys this year than usual. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

The run on smaller turkeys may be a sign folks are not hosting as large of gatherings this year.

For those still wanting a smaller free-range turkey: they may be harder to come by.

“Our phone never stops ringing. And we’re getting to the point where we aren’t going to be able to fulfill every phone call we receive or it may be with a different sized turkey than what they would prefer.” Richele Lewis-Farrar, co-owner, LTF Family Farm LLC

For more information about the LTF Family Farm and their turkeys, visit this website.