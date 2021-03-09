South Zanesville Police search for 13-year-old runaway, maybe in Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The South Zanesville Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old child who ran away and maybe in the Columbus area.

Neveah L. Robinson, 13, was last seen near the 100 block of Berkley Street in Zanesville around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

She was wearing a pink, gray, black jacket and maybe carrying a pink and tan book bag. She also has a nose ring on her left nostril. Her hair is brown and she weighs 111 pounds. She around 5-foot 2-inches.  

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (740) 453-0626.

