COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A motorcyclist has been taken to this hospital after a crash in south Columbus.

A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated that at about 5am, Thursday, a motorcyclist lost control of the bike on Brown Road while traveling at a high-rate of speed.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Brown Road is closed between Frank Road and Rock Creek Drive while deputies continue to investigate.