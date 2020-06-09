South Carolina man wanted for murder arrested in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 27-year-old South Carolina man wanted for murder was arrested in Columbus Monday, June 8, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

Members of the Franklin County SWAT team, Franklin County Drug Task Force, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the Marion Police Department in South Carolina, apprehended Derrick Rashon Buxton on full extradition warrants for murder and multiple weapon charges at a home located at in the 4700 block of Rolling Brook Lane in east Columbus.

On April 10, 2020, 18-year-old Darrius Ellison was shot several times in Marion, South Carolina. Ellison later died due to his injuries, and several arrest warrants were issued, including one for murder. Buxton fled South Carolina and was located in Columbus two months later.

The Marion Police Department coordinated with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security in Columbus to locate and apprehend Buxton. He is currently being held at the Franklin County Corrections Center and awaiting an extradition hearing.