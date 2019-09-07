Some sun, seasonably cool temperatures this weekend

Shallow residual moisture is slowly eroding as high pressure becomes established, and low clouds will give way to some sunshine through the late afternoon and evening.

A pleasant northwesterly flow of autumn-like air will keep afternoon temperatures in the 70s through Monday. Tonight will be comfortably cool with partly cloudy skies and readings dipping into the 50s. A weak impulse will bring additional clouds Sunday, but showers will remain west of the region later in the day.

A return flow from the south will initiate a warm-up next week and a return to summer-like temperatures approaching 90. The next chance for scattered showers and storms will arrive late Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

Hurricane Dorian (100 mph) is racing towards Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, after making landfall at 8:35 a.m. Friday over Cape Hatteras, N.C. The storm will become extratropical over the North Atlantic late tonight.

There are a couple of disturbances in the tropical Atlantic — one nearing the Lesser Antilles and another in the eastern Atlantic that have modest potential for growth.

Forecast

Saturday: Clouds giving way to some sun, pleasant. High 76

Tonight: Partial clearing, cooler. Low 58

Sunday: Mix sun and clouds. High 76

Monday: More sun. High 79 (59)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 86 (61)

Wednesday: Clouds increase, warm, humid, few showers, storms. High 88 (68)

Thursday: Partly sunny, shower possible. High 86 (67)

Friday: Partly sunny, storm late. High 87 (65)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 78 (63)

Have a good weekend! -Ben