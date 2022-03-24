Cooler air will filter in late behind a cold front. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with seasonable temperatures in the mid-50s. Clouds will increase overnight ahead of a weak disturbance.

Friday will be mainly cloudy, with showers developing in the afternoon. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler, in the mid- to upper 40s. Even colder air will arrive Friday night and Saturday, with increasing wind and showers changing to flurries. Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 40.

Dry and chilly weather will prevail on Sunday. Morning lows will fall into the 20s Sunday and Monday.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, stray shower p.m. High 55

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle. Low 40

Friday: Cloudy, chilly, showers p.m.. High 46

Saturday: Windy, colder, snow showers. High 40 (34)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 39 (27)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 42 (24)

Tuesday: Early rain/snow, clouds. High 46 (29)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 56 (37)