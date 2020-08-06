Some OSU students, parents not happy with COVID-19 surveillance testing consent form

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some Ohio State University students received an email from the university, which states they have been randomly selected for the school’s COVID-19 surveillance testing program.

The testing is required and has penalties if students opt-out.

One father who has two kids who go to OSU said one of his kids received the email while the other did not. He said he’s concerned about the wording.

“If you have to resort to tactics like this where you’re strong-arming people into submitting to testing and who don’t have symptoms, who don’t believe their sick, why are kids at this campus to begin with,” said Bill, who did not want to disclose his last name.



Bill’s daughter received this email and in the first line it reads “you have been randomly selected for the university’s COVID-19 surveillance testing program.” The very next sentence states testing is “required.”

“The language in the email and in the consent form doesn’t tell us if she has to be tested once or 20 times,” Bill said.

What the consent form states in bold is that students’ participation in the COVID-19 surveillance testing program is required for their presence on-campus.

If a student doesn’t participate, they are subject to quarantine until testing can be completed.

They can also face disciplinary action and other consequences, which may include having their access to facilities limited through their BuckID.

“If you want people to cooperate, I don’t think you have to twist their arm to do it,” Bill said.



OSU’s Spokesperson Ben Johnson said this is part of OSU’s comprehensive community testing program.

All undergraduates are subject to be part of the surveillance testing program and will be randomly selected every so often. Since the selection is random, some students may be tested more than once.

The university does allow people to opt-out of testing for medical and religious reasons, and if they’re not returning to campus this semester because they’re taking all virtual classes.

I certainly wouldn’t sign a document like that given the wording that’s contained in there, and I don’t want her to sign it,” Bill said.



The university does have other testing measures in place such as testing for symptomatic and exposed students, faculty and staff, voluntary asymptomatic testing for graduate students, faculty, and staff, and targeted testing if COVID-19 hotspots are identified.