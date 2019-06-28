Some Ohio farmers trying to make up ground, before it’s too late

Farmers are struggling mightily to cope with a very soggy spring and early summer, which comes on top of the wettest year on record in Ohio in 2018.

An abnormally high water table, following the wettest 12-month period since records commenced in 1895, has left some corn and soybean fields so sodden in sections of northern and western Ohio that replanting is not economically feasible. An early frost would only add to the misery.

A week before the Fourth of July this year, only about two-thirds of the corn and half of the soybean crops have been planted in Ohio, and in parts of the northwest those numbers drop to less than 10 percent.

Retired Madison County farmer Richard Meeker was born in 1936 during the disastrous Dust Bowl era, when years of drought caused crops to wither in the field in the Midwest. The period from July 8 to 15, 1936, was the hottest in state history, as temperatures climbed to 110 degrees or higher in northwestern Ohio.

Meeker knows all about fluctuations in rainfall, remembering an exceptionally wet planting season in 1947 in the days before modern planters with GPS navigation.

“It’s a lot of stress,” Meeker said about what farmers are dealing with lately. “They got a lot of expenses there to worry about.”

Fred Yoder is a fourth generation farmer in Plain City who manages 2,000 acres in southern Union and northern Madison counties. He works with his son, as they try to make up for lost time by re-planting a corn variety better suited for wet conditions.

Yoder has observed dramatic differences in the height of the corn within a few miles due to localized downpours and drainage patterns.

Corn planted on June 2 is actually more than six inches higher than plantings a week later that were affected by the exceptionally wet period from June 15 to 20, when areas northwest of Columbus received 6 to 10 inches of rain, with locally heavier totals in Logan and Auglaize counties.

“We have to figure out a way to survive and be profitable,” given the current wetter trend, Yoder said, adding that “it has been a very frustrating spring.”

“We lost some of our markets because of tariffs,” he said, which combined with volatile soybean prices and higher operational costs are really hurting farmers this season. A shortage of grain and hay to feed livestock is a growing concern.

Yoder did not expect that consumers would see a significant upswing in the markets because of carryover of surplus grain from last year, which he believes will initially cushion prices at the grocery store.

Four of the last five springs in Ohio (April through June) before this season registered among the top 20 wettest in 124 years of record-keeping, which Yoder believes will require adaptation to wetter conditions.

In central Ohio, precipitation is already 8 to 10 inches above normal during the first half of 2019, slightly ahead of the record pace set last year. The wettest planting season also occurred in this decade (2011).

In the short term, farmers who have seen their fields underwater for much of the past month are less likely to risk any additional planting at such a late date, Yoder said, and some opted for crop insurance payments to compensate for expected low yields.

“If this is normal, then we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Yoder said, referring to devising strategies to counter more frequent and heavier precipitation events.