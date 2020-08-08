Some local hospitals not testing people not showing coronavirus symptoms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some central Ohio hospitals are not testing patients who are not showing symptoms. The Bogards found that out the hard way.

“Much to my dismay and frustration. I was very upset and concerned we had wasted an hour and a half of our time to find out we could not get the test even though our doctor had an order in to get that done,” said Miriam Bogard.

Her daughter, Anna, needs a COVID-19 test before starting college next Saturday in Indianapolis. She says they got a doctor’s order for a test at Mount Carmel East. But when they got to the front of the line, they say they were told Anna could not be tested there because she was not showing symptoms.

“If there is the option of only having symptomatic testing that should be well documented and displayed so people aren’t wasting their time trying to get something accomplished that isn’t possible,” said Miriam Bogard.

NBC4 reached out to Mount Carmel about the situation. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

“Hospitals across the country are seeing a shortage of supplies needed for COVID-19 testing. We are not testing asymptomatic patients at our screening facilities at this time for the best use of our testing supplies.”

The Bogards ended up paying $50 for a test somewhere else.

According to a spokesperson for the OSU Wexner Medical Center, they are also not testing people who are not showing symptoms. A spokesperson for Ohio Health says in order to get a test through them, people need a physician’s order.