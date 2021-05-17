Some experiencing confusion, uncertainty over new mask guidance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The recent updates from the CDC and state of Ohio have been met with celebration by some and confusion from others. When and where to use a mask has been the biggest focus.

“It definitely feels like a fast change,” said Nick Painter of Columbus.

“It seems like a little bit too soon for indoors just to me,” said Eleanor Lewis of Columbus.

“I’m excited for stuff to be winding down and to be on the tail end of this whole pandemic,” said Max Callender of Columbus. “I feel like there’s been enough time for if you want to get a vaccine, you can get vaccinated.”

Even though the state’s mask order has been updated to match the CDC guidance, Columbus and other central Ohio municipalities still have a mask mandate in effect. This has led some people to feel like they’re getting mixed messages.

“It makes things a lot more confusing in public situations indoors where even though no one has to wear a mask, everyone is still wearing a mask right now. It makes me wonder how many people are actually vaccinated or not,” Lewis said.

“I’m just going to keep a mask in my pocket at all times, just in case still. Yeah, it’s kind of go with the flow, figure out what’s going on, and hopefully more and more clear information will continue to come to us so we know what’s going on and how to keep each other safe,” Painter said.

Some are not ready to give up their masks yet.

“It feels a little bit naked to me in a grocery store without a mask. I know it’s probably safe now for vaccinated people to do that, but it still doesn’t feel safe,” said Ella Asher of Columbus.

“You’re going to have that thought for the next couple of years, everyone who’s been through this, is gonna have the thought of do I need to bring a mask, should I wear a mask?” Callender said. “I’ll bring one, especially going out in public, but my hope is to not have to wear one. So I guess we’ll see what happens.”