Some bars and restaurants see increase in business since curfew lifted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has now been without a curfew for a month and some Columbus businesses say they’re benefitting from not having to close their doors at 11 p.m.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth since the curfew got lifted,” said Justin Gardner, Restaurant Manager at Saucy Brew Works.

The restaurant, bar, and coffee shop combination opened up in the middle of the pandemic. Gardner says business is up 30% compared to when there was a curfew in place.

Not only does he credit the increase to the expanded hours, he also says more people feel comfortable coming out due to the fact there is no curfew.

“Once that was lifted there was almost like a breath of relief for a lot of people,” he said. “The spirits of everyone just seems to be raised, staff and guests alike. It’s been a huge help overall.”

Oldfield’s North Fourth Tavern has also seen business improve over the past four weeks. Owner Dan Starek says they haven’t necessarily seen more people in the campus area bar at any given time, but the people coming out are staying later. According to Starek, sales are up about 20% compared to a month ago.

“We’re on pace right now to hopefully in March be where we would have been last March,” Starek said.

But not all businesses are benefitting from the curfew expiring. The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) did a survey a little more than a week after the curfew expired. It found that 72% of respondents said the lifting of the curfew had little or no effect on business. ORA President & CEO John Barker notes many of the respondents are breakfast spots, caterers, and restaurants in more rural areas that aren’t usually open late anyways.

“Really I think the curfew is more concentrated on our bigger cities,” said Barker. “I think the difference depends on the type of restaurant or bar or brewery, if you’re a place that did do a lot of its business past 10, it’s so significant, it’s a complete game changer for you.”

Barker anticipates as time passes more businesses will say business has improved without the curfew but he doesn’t expect a drastic increase. He also says warmer weather will help bars and restaurants. At Oldfields, Starek says a much bigger boost will come to business when more people can be allowed in.