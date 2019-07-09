Ohio soldier killed in Korean War to be returned home for burial

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio soldier reported missing in action in the Korean War and later identified through DNA is returning home.

Eighteen-year-old Roger Woods was reported missing in action after fighting in the vicinity of Kochang, Republic of Korea, on July 29, 1950. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said the U.S. Army later issued a “presumptive finding of death” for Pfc. Woods.

Remains found in a grave in South Korea and sent to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii in 1955 were identified last year as Woods.

Woods’ coffin arrives Tuesday morning at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and will travel by procession to Evans Funeral Home in Goshen in Clermont County. Visitation will be held Wednesday.

The funeral is set for Thursday, followed by burial at Goshen Cemetery.