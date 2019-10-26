Soggy Saturday, drying out and breezy Sunday

A low-pressure area will lift north across Illinois and Lake Michigan, accompanied by periods of rain and gusty winds, so keep the rain gear handy through the overnight.

Total rainfall will range from .50 to .75 inch in central Ohio, with some breaks this evening as a warm front lifts north of I-70. Temperatures will hover in the 50s.

Drier air will follow a cold front Sunday morning, with very breezy and seasonably cool conditions. The wind and rain will combine to bring down a lot of leaves, which will keep us busy in the yard this week.

A couple of cold fronts this coming week could bring scattered showers, with the chilliest air of the season so far arriving late in the week.

Saturday: Rainy, breezy, mid-50s, rising to 62 this evening.

Tonight: Showers, possible rumbles, heavy at times early. Low 52

Sunday: Early sprinkles, clouds linger, blustery, cool. High 60 (52)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 62 (44)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 65 (46)

Wednesday: Clouds return, showers likely, cooler. High 60 (47)

Thursday: Brisk, showers possible. High 53 (57)

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. High 50 (35)