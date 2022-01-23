An Alberta clipper system brought a light snowfall (1-3 inches) and gusty southwest winds, making roads slick. Temperatures edged up to freezing, but will dip sharply tonight into the upper 10s creating slippery conditions due to refreezing.

Another quick-moving northern system will zip across Lower Michigan Monday afternoon, accompanied by snow showers in the afternoon and evening and a light wintry mix in southern Ohio. Accumulations will be in the range of 1-2 inches, and the evening commute could turn slippery north of I-70. Flurries will add a light additional snowfall Monday night, before tapering off early Tuesday.

High temperatures Monday will rise a little above freezing, then fall back into the 20s the remainder of the week, with a reinforcing blast of cold air. The next chance for light snow will come Thursday night or Friday with a weak clipper system.

Forecast

Sunday: Periods of snow, blustery tapering to flurries. High 31

Tonight: Cloudy, cold, stray flurry, brief partial clearing late. Low 16

Monday: Clouds thicken, light snow p.m. High 33

Tuesday: Blustery, colder, few flurries. High 22 (15)

Wednesday: More sun, very cold. High 21 (4)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 27 (6)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. High 32 (20)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 27 (14)