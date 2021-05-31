Snapshot: See how downtown Columbus has grown in 90 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The picture above shows the Leveque Tower dominating the metro in the 1930s. This photo is from the Columbus Metropolitan Library digital collection. The photo was donated to the library by David Lucas.

Compare how the city is different from then to now by sliding the bar from the left to right.

Before: Columbus Metropolitan Library Digital Collection, Courtesy David Lucas

Having trouble navigating the image? Tap here to open in a new tab.

This picture was taken looking northeast into the city overlooking the Scioto River.

Share your old pictures from your part of Central Ohio, and NBC4i.com will proudly share them with everyone to show how the area has changed.

Be sure to tell us which direction the camera lens was facing and an address or GPS location.