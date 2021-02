Smoke detectors saved the lives of the occupants of this home in Newark, Ohio.

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Smoke detectors saved the lives of people at a Newark home after a basement fire sent up billows of smoke on Wednesday morning.

According to Newark, Ohio Division of Fire, the basement fire at 237 Hudson Avenue was well-involved when they got there. “Smoke detectors alerted the occupants to safely escape,” said Assistant Chief Simmons.

No-one was injured in the fire, and the division is investigating its cause.