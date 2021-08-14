Small kitchen fire quickly extinguished at Polaris restaurant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters quickly extinguished a small kitchen fire at a Polaris restaurant Saturday.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said there was a small kitchen fire at the Red Lobster on the 1200 block of Polaris Parkway Saturday at approximately 9:36 p.m.

Martin said the building was evacuated and that there were no injuries reported.

Martin said the fire department was working with restaurant management to get the restaurant reopened.

No cause for the fire was reported.

