Columbus bar Slick Whiskers cited for insects in bottles, drinking after curfew during Ohio State-Alabama game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Insects and debris in liquor bottles, and alcohol drinking after 10:15 p.m. led to a citation by the Ohio Investigation Unit at Slick Whiskers in Columbus.

The agents visited Slick Whiskers on Monday night during the Ohio State-Alabama game.

“At 10:15 p.m., agents observed patrons consuming and purchasing alcoholic beverages,” the Ohio Investigative Unit said in a press release. “Agents observed debris and insects in liquor bottles during an inspection of the establishment.”

Slick Whiskers, on Dillmont Drive in Columbus, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly conduct and insanitary conditions – and alcoholic beverages not maintained in potable condition, the release said.

Now the case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission. Penalties can include fines and the suspension or revocation of the liquor permit.

The Ohio Investigative Unite is a plainclothes operation which enforces laws around alcohol, tobacco and food stamps. As well as checking up on illegal activity, they also do safety checks for COVID-19 violations.