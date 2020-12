US 42 in Delaware, Ohio is now re-opened.

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A road that’s been closed since May, after heavy rains caused a sinkhole, is open again.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported on social media that US-42 between the city of Delaware and Horseshoe Rd. has re-opened.

The road closed earlier this year after a sinkhole developed in the roadway, the account said.

