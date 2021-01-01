Single mothers get a boost from Gahanna non-profit

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A local non-profit has transformed from a small support system to a resource hub helping single mothers in need during the pandemic.

It all originated at a small garage in Gahanna, now a place of support and understanding called Motherful.

“We have our resource garage,” says organizer Lisa Woodward. “Moms were needing clothes and toilet paper when there was no toilet paper. We tried to stash the resource garage with laundry soap and things of that sort, and food.”

Woodward and Heidi Howes are the masterminds behind Motherful — a non-profit that started as a support group but is now transformed.

When asked about the group’s vision, Howes said, “To create a village where we could all be supported by each other. You know, again we’re talking about solidarity, not charity. We are acknowledging we all have something to give and we all need to receive.”

During the pandemic they’ve put together a network of donors that help with food, clothing, household wares, utility assistance — anything a mom might need.

Both know what it’s like to be the only provider in a household, saying sometimes you don’t where to turn for help.

“And now more so than ever, single mothers are truly struggling because now they have to be the teacher and the chef and there’s no break,” said Howes.

The resource garage is located a Two.Fifty. Four Youth Center (254 Agler Road). The center is one of Motherful’s mission partners.

Organizers say they want moms to know Motherful is here for them and there’s no shame in asking for help.

“We have a list of values that everybody gets to agree. You’ll be put into our system of our online community and you’ll be in the network and know what’s going on and what’s happening,” Woodward said.

Motherful’s end goal is to eventually create a small village of single moms where people can lean on each other for support, during the pandemic and beyond.

Learn more about Motherful on Facebook or on their website.