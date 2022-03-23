A storm system will lift northeast through the Midwest into the western Great Lakes. Showers will persist into the afternoon. Skies will brighten which will allow temperatures to rise to near 70, triggering scattered thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

A few storms will likely contain gusty winds and potentially turn severe, especially across the northeast half of the state. A few rotating storms are possible, with a tornado threat of 5 percent over portions of central and eastern Ohio this afternoon.

Tornado Risk: 5% central and eastern Ohio. (Storm Prediction Center)

Cooler air will filter in overnight, with lingering showers. Thursday will be mainly cloudy, with temperatures in the 50s and a passing shower.

Another disturbance will bring showers Friday afternoon into early Saturday, possibly mixing with a few snowflakes early in the weekend across the northeast. Drier weather will return Sunday.

This weekend will feel like an early March or late winter throwback, with cold northerly winds and temperatures in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon. Morning lows will fall into the 20s Sunday and Monday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Showers a.m., some sun, storms later, possibly strong High 71

Tonight: Showers, storm early. Low 44

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, cooler, showers p.m. High 54

Friday: Cloudy, chilly, showers. High 46 (38)

Saturday: Windy, colder, flurry. High 44 (35)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 45 (28)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 48 (28)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 54 (35)